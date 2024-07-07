BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 61,318 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $462.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,964. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

