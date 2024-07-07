BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $76,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $342,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,418. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.