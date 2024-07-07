BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,605 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $82,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after buying an additional 953,639 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,262,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,068. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

