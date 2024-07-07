BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.23% of Kimberly-Clark worth $100,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,259. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.