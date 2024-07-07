BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.15% of Waters worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $206,286,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 327,389 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Waters by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 425,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,995,000 after purchasing an additional 290,511 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

