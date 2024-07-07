BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.3 %

ANSS traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.25. 298,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,532. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.79 and a 200 day moving average of $333.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

