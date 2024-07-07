BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $33,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,847,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.66. 3,324,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

