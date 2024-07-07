BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 186,678 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 1.94% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $105,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,821 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,397,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,456 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,386,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,156,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,136,000 after acquiring an additional 444,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

KWEB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 15,153,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,606,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.