BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 21,811 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.11% of Arch Capital Group worth $38,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

