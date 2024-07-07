BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 42,879 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock remained flat at $27.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

