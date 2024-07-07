BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $557.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $558.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

