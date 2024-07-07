Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $152.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

