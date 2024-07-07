Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

BYD stock opened at C$254.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$249.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$275.88. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$224.00 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

