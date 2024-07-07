Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,563% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.