BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

