BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Azora Capital LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 88,859 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 151,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.37 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $844.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

