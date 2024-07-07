Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $311.88

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.88.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,429,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $316.85 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $331.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.11.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

