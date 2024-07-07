Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.00. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 9,979 shares traded.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

