Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

