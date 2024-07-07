Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RA opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.29.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.