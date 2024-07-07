Brooklyn FI LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.55.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

