Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPB opened at $45.12 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

