Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

