Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.
Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.777 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
