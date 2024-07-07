Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

