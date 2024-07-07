CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Stock Price Up 23.1%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 318,653,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 125,765,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

