Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.68% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $48,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 1,246,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,571. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

