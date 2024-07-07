Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 681,812 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6,698.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 485,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,966,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 1,183,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,661. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

