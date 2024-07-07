Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

