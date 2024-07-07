Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.58

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.58 and traded as low as $75.41. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.