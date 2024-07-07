Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 0.4%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $326.63 and last traded at $329.20. Approximately 707,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,690,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.61.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

