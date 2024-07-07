Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Trading Up 8%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 115,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 434,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Cavendish Financial Trading Up 14.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.65. The company has a market cap of £55.01 million, a PE ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavendish Financial

In other news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($83,057.51). 56.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cavendish Financial

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

