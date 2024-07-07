Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Trading Down 1.4%

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 33 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.