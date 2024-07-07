CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Shares Up 5.2%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTC:OTGLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

CD Projekt Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

