CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. 753,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

