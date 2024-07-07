Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

