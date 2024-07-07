Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 4.5 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.