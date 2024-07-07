Centric Wealth Management Buys 1,631 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.