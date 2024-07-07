Centric Wealth Management Buys 409 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

