Centric Wealth Management Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,469,906,000 after purchasing an additional 927,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after buying an additional 1,083,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,285,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $29.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,354,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,769,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,769,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

