Centric Wealth Management Purchases 2,871 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

XOM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

