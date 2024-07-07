Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $279,435.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,031,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,415,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

