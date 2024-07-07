Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.92.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. Chart Industries has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

