Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,290,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

