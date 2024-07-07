Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,279 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $184,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,986,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

