Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

