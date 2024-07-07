China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.73

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and traded as low as $22.34. China Coal Energy shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Coal Energy Company Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Featured Articles

