Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 5,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.64).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.44. The company has a market cap of £31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

