Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). 5,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.64).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTG
Christie Group Stock Performance
Christie Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.
About Christie Group
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
See Also
