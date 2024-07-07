Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

