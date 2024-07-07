Clarkson (LON:CKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,345.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,345 ($54.96) and last traded at GBX 4,335 ($54.83), with a volume of 3575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,280 ($54.14).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($62.61) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,087.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,814.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,562.04 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.54), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($967,619.21). In other news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.59), for a total value of £187,120 ($236,681.00). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.54), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($967,619.21). 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

