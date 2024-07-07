Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.36 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $526.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.